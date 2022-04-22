Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,878 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.