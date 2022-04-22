Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,068,045. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $206.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.