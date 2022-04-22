Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.24. 122,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,082,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.34. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

