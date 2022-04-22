Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in STERIS by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in STERIS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in STERIS by 122.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STERIS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,309. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STE traded down $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,817. STERIS plc has a one year low of $188.10 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average of $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.