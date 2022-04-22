Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,267 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 143,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

