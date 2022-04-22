Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Cowen

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.54.

Twilio stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

