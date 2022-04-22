Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

TRQ opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,704,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $16,024,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 390,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,833,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

