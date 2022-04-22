Truist Financial Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $105.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

