Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270,944 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after purchasing an additional 995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after purchasing an additional 924,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 263,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.