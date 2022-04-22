TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $4.56 million and $22,774.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

