Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $69.01 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

