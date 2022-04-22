Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 1,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 78,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

