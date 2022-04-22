Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.
Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.32. 1,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.34. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TBK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.85.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
