Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.