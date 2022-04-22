Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRRSF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TRRSF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. Trisura Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

