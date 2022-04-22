TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $524.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

