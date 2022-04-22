Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 4.2%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 61,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,721,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -189.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

