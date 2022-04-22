Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Up 4.2%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 61,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,721,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -189.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
