Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$2.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

TSE TMQ remained flat at $C$1.41 on Friday. 16,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,232. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of C$205.10 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.