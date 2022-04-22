Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.90 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.98.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

