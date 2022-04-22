Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.24. Tremor International shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,241 shares traded.
Several brokerages have commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tremor International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.