Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $12.87

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $13.24. Tremor International shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 1,241 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Tremor International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. Research analysts expect that Tremor International Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tremor International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

