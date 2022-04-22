Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.20 and traded as low as C$4.61. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 68,209 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$130.80 million and a PE ratio of 1.52.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

