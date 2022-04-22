Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TREC opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.48.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
