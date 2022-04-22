Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 million, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 60.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

