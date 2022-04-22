Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down to $28.24

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $27.41. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 600 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,069 shares of company stock worth $572,764. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

