Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Transurban Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

