TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TACT. Roth Capital decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

