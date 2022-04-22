TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading 2.5% Higher

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.67). 52,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 53,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.60).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.14 million and a PE ratio of -512.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.
TPXimpact Company Profile (LON:TPX)
