TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading 2.5% Higher

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.67). 52,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 53,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.60).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.14 million and a PE ratio of -512.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

TPXimpact Company Profile (LON:TPX)

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

