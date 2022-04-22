TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 22,513 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,057 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 22,513 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 2.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $22,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $10.34 on Thursday, hitting $243.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.39.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

