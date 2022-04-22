TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $31.37 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 3.9% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.66. 11,487,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,117,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.51. The company has a market cap of $506.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

