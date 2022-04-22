Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY) Insider Kevin Moore Purchases 160,000 Shares

Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY – Get Rating) insider Kevin Moore acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,400.00 ($13,529.41).
Toys"R"Us ANZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited distributes toys and hobbies in Australia and New Zealand. It also owns and operates e-commerce websites, such as Toys"R"Us, Babies"R"Us, and Hobby Warehouse. The company was formerly known as Funtastic Limited and changed its name to Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited in June 2021.
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Toys"R"Us ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toys"R"Us ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.