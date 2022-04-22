Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOY) Insider Kevin Moore Purchases 160,000 Shares

Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited (ASX:TOYGet Rating) insider Kevin Moore acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,400.00 ($13,529.41).

Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited distributes toys and hobbies in Australia and New Zealand. It also owns and operates e-commerce websites, such as Toys"R"Us, Babies"R"Us, and Hobby Warehouse. The company was formerly known as Funtastic Limited and changed its name to Toys"R"Us ANZ Limited in June 2021.

