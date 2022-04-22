Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Senior Officer Sells C$10,404.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$10,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,377 shares in the company, valued at C$1,008,846.81.

Christopher Scott Budau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Christopher Scott Budau sold 31,800 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$48,654.00.

Shares of TXP opened at C$1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$328.74 million and a P/E ratio of 45.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

