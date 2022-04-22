TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

