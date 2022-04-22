Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.99. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 64,956 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 295,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 49,286 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $410,000.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

