Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.99. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 64,956 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
