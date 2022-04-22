Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$123.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$123.20.

Shares of TIH opened at C$123.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$97.76 and a 1 year high of C$124.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$115.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$111.88. The firm has a market cap of C$10.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.9304078 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.00%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.50, for a total value of C$95,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,312,325. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,875. Insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

