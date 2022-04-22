TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of BLD traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,143. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.55.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TopBuild by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

