Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.98 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Toncoin has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $5.98 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00005562 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.37 or 0.07456163 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.94 or 1.00212366 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.