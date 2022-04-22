Tixl (TXL) Reaches Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

