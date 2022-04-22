Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 0.1%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.56 and last traded at C$9.58. 100,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 127,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.59.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.03.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 35.13, a current ratio of 35.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76. The company has a market cap of C$787.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.58.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.