Tiger King Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,090.00 (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.32 or 0.07314357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,370.16 or 0.99612103 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035337 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

