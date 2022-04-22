Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 66,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,051. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.