Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

