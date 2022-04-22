Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,066 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.48. 39,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

