Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $203,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $10.72 on Thursday, reaching $580.43. 1,228,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,449. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.