Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. 449,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,437. The company has a market capitalization of $695.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.