TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31.
TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 million.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
