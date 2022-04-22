The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. 821,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,604. The firm has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $121.28 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

