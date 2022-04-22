The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

