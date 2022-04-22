The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.76

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 9213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.58.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

