The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $210.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average is $200.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $173.09 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

