The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $220.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Argus from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.53.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.58 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $173.09 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

