The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) VP Walter F. Precourt III Sells 9,647 Shares

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MOS stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

