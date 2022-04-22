The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $527.70 Million

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $527.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $492.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 416,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.